Alberta faith leaders oppose premier’s upcoming speech at Christian summit

An upcoming speaking engagement by Premier Danielle Smith and several cabinet ministers is being met with backlash from parishes across the province.
Smith, along with cabinet ministers Adriana LaGrange, Demetrios Nicolaides and Nathan Neudorf, are set to join other MLAs and MPs at the Alberta Christian Leadership Summit.
The event next month at Westerner Park in Red Deer is billed as a direct dialogue between Christian leaders and Alberta’s government.
Organizers want to determine how the province can consider Christian perspectives while it shapes laws and public policy.
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More than 50 different leaders from congregations across the province have signed a statement calling the summit, “a gathering shaped by access and privilege.”
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They say they support bringing faith into public life, but the summit’s cost, guest list and exclusive framing leaves many people out of the conversation.
The cheapest single-person ticket is $150 for a breakfast and goes up to $500 for a VIP.
Faith leaders say more people need a seat at the table.
Erik Bay has more in the video above.
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