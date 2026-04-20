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Politics

Alberta premier rejects Opposition claims UCP is interfering on electoral boundaries

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2026 6:38 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during the announcement of the 2028 World Cup of Hockey being hosted in Alberta, in Edmonton on Monday, March 16, 2026. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during the announcement of the 2028 World Cup of Hockey being hosted in Alberta, in Edmonton on Monday, March 16, 2026. Jason Franson/ The Canadian Press
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is rejecting Opposition accusations that her United Conservatives are pulling the strings behind the scenes to rejig election ridings in their favour.

Smith dismissed the gerrymandering allegations put forward by Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi during question period.

The back and forth comes as the house is set to vote this week on revisiting a panel report on how the ridings should be redrawn ahead of the 2027 election.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government plan to add electoral ridings draws criticism'
Alberta government plan to add electoral ridings draws criticism

Smith says they are revisiting the process after the panel report chairman suggested adding more seats would make it more fair for rural voters — but the NDP says the UCP is using that as a smokescreen.

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They say the real reason Smith’s UCP wants to revisit the report is in order to accept the recommendations of the UCP-appointed members of that panel.

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Those panel members called for a slew of urban-rural hybrid ridings which even other members of the panel warned skewed the map in favour of the rural-dominant UCP.

— More to come…

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