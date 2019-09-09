WestJet suspends four Regina hot holiday routes

WestJet is temporarily cancelling some direct hot holiday destination flights due to continued grounding issues with Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Four Regina routes are being affected by the move, with scheduling changes set to run Nov. 4, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020 unless otherwise specified.

Regina’s once weekly flight to Orlando, Florida and three weekly flights to Phoenix, Arizona are suspended.

The once weekly flight from Regina to Cancun, Mexico will be suspended for November, but WestJet plans to operate weekly flights in December.

The Puerto Vallarta, Mexico routes will see one weekly flight suspended, but WestJet will continue to offer one trip a week for November. However, the two weekly flights will be suspended in December.

According to WestJet, there is no timeline on when MAX planes will return to their fleet, and this change is being made to limit last-minute cancellations.

The company said they are proactively notifying passengers about the need to rebook travel options. This began on September 8.

The plan is to resume these routes once MAX planes return to the fleet, according to WesJet.

This is the sixth time WestJet has made these kind of nationwide schedule changes involving MAX aircraft since March 13.