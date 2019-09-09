Alberta man charged with assault after Lethbridge youth hockey tournament brawl

Lethbridge police have charged a 55-year-old man with assault after he reportedly got in a fight with a referee at a youth hockey tournament over the weekend.

According to investigators, a verbal fight happened between a 10-year-old player and a 51-year-old referee at end of a game at the Crossings Ice Centre on Sunday afternoon that escalated into a physical altercation.

It’s alleged the young player struck the ref twice with his stick. In response, police said the ref pushed the boy to the ice.

What followed was caught on camera by someone watching the game.

Video circulating on social media shows a group of adults, including coaches, come on to the ice — many with street shoes on — apparently in the player’s defense. They’re seen heading towards and pushing the referee before three of them, including the ref, fall to the ice.

The opposing team’s coach was shoved to the ice, police said. The ref was punched multiple times by two men, one of whom was a relative of the boy involved in the earlier altercation, according to police. The fight was then broken up.

The organizer of the hockey tournament, High Performance Hockey (HPH), posted a statement on Facebook following the incident saying “actions like this have no place in our game.”

“The Quest for the Cup tournament is an opportunity for players to enjoy the game of hockey with their friends,” the association said. “For that reason, we are especially disappointed to see an act like this occur.”

HPH went on to say it was cooperating with police as part of their investigation.

Police said Monday the relative of the player involved in the fight, Robert Farrell Creighton of Standoff, Alta., was arrested following the incident and charged with one count of assault. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 9.

Charges are pending against the second man who allegedly attacked the referee, a 36-year-old man, who left the arena and police are trying to locate.

The 10-year-old player was examined by EMS and didn’t sustain any injuries, police said. The ref and coach both had non-life-threatening injuries.

Lethbridge police said the tournament organizer has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

As footage of the incident circulated on social media, many commented on the aggression seen in the short clip, saying those involved should receive a lifetime ban from the association.