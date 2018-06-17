Alberta hockey players injured at bachelor party in Calgary

Two WHL Lethbridge Hurricanes hockey players and one former player are in hospital after being injured in an incident at a Calgary bachelor party this weekend.

Sources tell Global News they were hurt in a fire in Calgary during a bachelor party and one of the players is in critical condition.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes said players Jordie Bellerive, Ryan Vandervlis and alumnus Matt Alfaro were all in hospital recovering from their injuries but wouldn’t specify what happened or how badly the three men were injured.

In a statement, the organization asked for privacy at this time, in part saying, “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families at the time. On behalf of the Hurricanes, the players’ families, and teammates we ask you to respect the privacy of all those affected.”

Lethbridge Hurricanes issue a statement regarding player incident. pic.twitter.com/XeVcGZN8FM — Leth_ridge Hurric_nes (@WHLHurricanes) June 17, 2018

No further details about what caused the incident have been released.