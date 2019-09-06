Lindsay police make quick arrest of robbery suspect
Police in Lindsay say they arrested a robbery suspect “within minutes” of him leaving a business on Thursday morning.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police say around 11 a.m., a man entered a business on William Street South in Lindsay and allegedly demanded money from an employee. The suspect allegedly threatened that he had a weapon and got into a brief struggle with the employee before fleeing the store.
Police say an officer in the area observed the suspect leaving the store and followed him in a short foot pursuit.
Cody William Fountain, 28, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.
He was held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay.
