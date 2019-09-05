Lindsay man charged with dangerous driving after pursuit of dirt bike ends in crash
A Lindsay man faces dangerous driving charges after an alleged pursuit of a dirt bike ended in a crash on Wednesday evening.
Just after 6 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service received a report of a driver in a pickup truck “chasing” a dirt bike through Hamilton Park in Lindsay. Police say the pursuit went through the park, across a parking lot of a nearby housing complex and on several streets before the truck collided with a utility pole.
Police found the driver of the pickup at the scene.
David Pidgeon, 29, of Lindsay was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief to property under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 10.
