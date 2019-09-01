9-year-old child seriously injured after car crashes into tree in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a young child has been seriously injured after a car crashed into a large tree in Brampton Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, police said authorities were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Clark Boulevard shortly before 3 p.m.

Officials said a single-vehicle crash seriously injured a 9-year-old child who has since been rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Peel paramedics told Global News the child’s injuries are potentially life-threatening.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Roads were closed in the area as police investigated.

