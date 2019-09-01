Traffic
September 1, 2019 4:43 pm

9-year-old child seriously injured after car crashes into tree in Brampton, police say

By Web Writer  Global News

Peel police say the collision happened on Balmoral Drive Sunday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say a young child has been seriously injured after a car crashed into a large tree in Brampton Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, police said authorities were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Clark Boulevard shortly before 3 p.m.

Officials said a single-vehicle crash seriously injured a 9-year-old child who has since been rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Peel paramedics told Global News the child’s injuries are potentially life-threatening.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Roads were closed in the area as police investigated.

