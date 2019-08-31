Traffic
August 31, 2019 11:37 am
Updated: August 31, 2019 11:38 am

Police ramp up presence on Quebec roads for Labour Day weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press

The SQ has counted 53 fatal collisions in their jurisdiction since June 21, part of a downward trend over the last five years.

Sûreté du Québec / Facebook
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say they will be out in force to patrol Quebec roads over the Labour Day long weekend.

Last year, five people died in collisions during the travel-heavy period.

Police spokesman Daniel Thibaudeau says speeding and distracted driving remain the main cause of crashes resulting in death or serious injury.

Officers will monitor speed, cellphone use and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Thibaudeau is stressing the importance of seatbelts, noting they prevent injuries and save lives. Officers are also urging patience and courtesy on the roads, especially near construction sites.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta

