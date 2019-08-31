Traffic
August 31, 2019 11:24 am
Updated: August 31, 2019 11:27 am

Motorcyclist dies after collision with farm vehicle

By Staff The Canadian Press

Route 122 and Ferron Road were closed to traffic early Saturday morning as an investigation by the SQ continues.

Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press
A motorcyclist has died after a collision with an agricultural vehicle near Drummondville on Friday night.

The accident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Route 122 in Saint-Germain-de-Grantham, a small municipality about an hour east of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police say carelessness by the 58-year-old motorcyclist may have caused the collision.

The farm equipment operator was not injured.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta

© 2019 The Canadian Press

