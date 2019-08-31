Motorcyclist dies after collision with farm vehicle

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with an agricultural vehicle near Drummondville on Friday night.

The accident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Route 122 in Saint-Germain-de-Grantham, a small municipality about an hour east of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police say carelessness by the 58-year-old motorcyclist may have caused the collision.

The farm equipment operator was not injured.

Route 122 and Ferron Road were closed to traffic early Saturday morning as an investigation by the SQ continues.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta

