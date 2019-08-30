Crime
August 30, 2019 8:31 am

Sûreté du Québec investigating after motorcyclist shot, killed in Boucherville

By Associate Producer  Global News

A man in his 30s was shot and killed in Boucherville, police say.

A man in his 30s was shot and killed while riding his motorcycle in Boucherville on Thursday night, according to police.

Officers say the motorcyclist was on Lionel-Daunais Street a little before midnight when he was shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was started by Longueuil police but has since been transferred to the Sûreté du Québec major crime unit.

SQ spokesperson Ingrid Asselin says the incident could be related to organized crime.

A perimeter has been set up to try to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

The SQ are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-659-4264.

