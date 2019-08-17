Baby left alone in a vehicle in over 30-degree heat in Longueuil

A baby was found unsupervised in a hot car in Longueuil on Saturday.

The Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) was called around noon when an infant was seen alone and unattended in a vehicle.

The vehicle was parked near Taschereau Boulevard in Greenfield Park in Longueuil, police confirm. Temperatures reached the high 20s on Saturday but with the humidity it felt like over 30 degrees.

READ MORE: 1 child a year dies on average in Canada from being stuck in a hot car: study

Longueuil police said they smashed open the car window to remove the child, who was under the age of two, from the vehicle. The infant was examined by paramedics but did not suffer any serious health issues.

The child’s mother was in a business near the parked car, said police. Authorities said they flagged the case to the Direction de la protection de la jeunesse (DPJ). Police said there is a possibility that the mother may be charged.

Authorities said an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances around the incident.

READ MORE: Tech could help parents prevent hot car deaths — but only in about half of cases, expert says