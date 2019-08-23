Longueuil police won’t charge mother who left baby in car in Greenfield Park

Longueuil police say they won’t lay charges again the mother of a baby found unsupervised in a hot car in Greenfield Park last week.

Police made the announcement on their Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.

Last Saturday, police were called around noon when an infant was seen alone and unattended to in a vehicle.

The car was parked near Taschereau Boulevard in Greenfield Park. Temperatures reached the high 20s on Saturday but with the humidity it felt like 30 C.

READ MORE: 1 child a year dies on average in Canada from being stuck in a hot car: study

Police said they smashed open the car window to remove the child, who is under the age of two, from the vehicle. The infant was examined by paramedics but did not suffer any serious health issues.

The child’s mother was in a business nearby, police said. Authorities said they flagged the case to the province’s youth protection department.

The mother was also fined for violating article 380 of the Highway Safety Code that says children under seven years of age cannot be left unattended in a motor vehicle.

READ MORE: Tech could help parents prevent hot car deaths — but only in about half of cases, expert says