Canada
April 5, 2019 3:08 pm

Police investigating after body found in Longueuil

By Online Producer  Global News

Longueuil police are investigating after a body was found on Montreal's South Shore just after noon Friday.

David Sedell / Global News
A A

Longueuil police are investigating after a body was found on Montreal’s South Shore early Friday afternoon.

Police say the body was discovered around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of St-Charles Street and Lafayette Boulevard.

A security perimeter has been set up in the area. Investigators are at the scene trying to determine the circumstances of the death.

Police say they believe it is a woman’s body but could not provide more details.

No arrests have been made.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
body found Montreal
Lafayette Boulevard
Longueuil
Longueuil body found
Longueuil Police
Montreal body found
Montreal south shore
St-Charles Street

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.