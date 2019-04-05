Police investigating after body found in Longueuil
Longueuil police are investigating after a body was found on Montreal’s South Shore early Friday afternoon.
Police say the body was discovered around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of St-Charles Street and Lafayette Boulevard.
A security perimeter has been set up in the area. Investigators are at the scene trying to determine the circumstances of the death.
Police say they believe it is a woman’s body but could not provide more details.
No arrests have been made.
More to come.
