August 30, 2019 1:35 pm

Winnipeg police on the lookout for wanted man

By Online Journalist  Global News
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a Winnipeg man wanted on three warrants for violence and weapons offences.

Trevor Johnathon Williams, 34, is described as 5’3″, 135 lbs, with a medium build, short or shaved brown hair, and blue eyes.

Police said he also has tattoos on his calf and abdomen.

Anyone with information about Williams is asked to call police at 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

