Saskatchewan RCMP seek woman who uses multiple aliases and is wanted on warrant
Saskatchewan RCMP are trying to locate a wanted woman who they say goes by many names.
Cheri-Lynne Johnson, 43, has an outstanding warrant for her arrest and faces two counts of failure to comply with the conditions of an undertaking given by a judge.
READ MORE: Thompson RCMP searching for alleged drunk driver after woman falls from truck and dies
She also has numerous outstanding charges in Saskatchewan which include trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine.
Police said Johnson was last seen in Regina on June 28, but is believed to be in the Edmonton area. She also frequents southern Saskatchewan and western Manitoba.
Weyburn RCMP said she has been known to use several aliases including:
- Cher Johnson;
- Sherry Johnson;
- Cheri Johnson;
- Sherri Johnson;
- Cher Lynn Johnson;
- Christie Williams;
- Danielle Grew;
- Katelyn Greanya;
- Shanda Jackson;
- Carol Cole;
- Andra Meuller;
- Kathleen McKay;
- Valerie McKay;
- Roberta Russell;
- Suzanne Ratzlaff;
- Deena Thompson;
- Eva Vaughan; and
- Andrea Watson.
She commonly goes by the nickname “Apple,” according to police.
READ MORE: Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for human trafficking offences in Saskatchewan
Johnson is described as five-foot four, 143 pounds, with dark brown, shoulder-length hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Weyburn RCMP at 306-848-4640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.