Vernon man arrested, police hoping to return possible stolen property

North Okanagan RCMP say a Vernon man was arrested early Thursday and is facing possible charges of possession of stolen property.

According to police, officers were called to the 2500 block of 25th Avenue at 6 a.m., following a report of a suspicious man in possession of two high-end mountain bikes and a weapon.

Police say officers wound up seizing the two mountain bikes, along with two pellet rifles. Police believe the four items are recent stolen property.

“It was the keen eye of the witness that followed their gut instinct and believed the property may have been stolen, thus contacting the police so our officers could attend to investigate,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“Through investigation, officers located other alleged stolen property on the suspect that was previously reported to police, thus leading officers to believe the two bikes and two airsoft rifles are possible stolen property that has not yet been reported to police.”

The two mountain bikes are described as a black and green Giant model and a brown and white Trek model. The two pellet guns have camouflage stocks.

Police say the 30-year-old Vernon man remains in custody.

Anyone with information about the two mountain bikes or two pellet guns is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.