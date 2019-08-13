Over $16K worth of property reported stolen in Guelph break-in: police

Guelph police are investigating a reported break-in at an east-end home where more than $16,000 worth of property was stolen.

It happened on Monday morning, but police did not provide a specific time or location.

Jewelry, currency, teapots and a tablet were taken, according to police.

Police said no one was home at the time of the break-in and it’s not clear how the suspect or suspects got inside.

Guelph police are reminding residents to make sure their homes are secured whenever they leave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7417. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.