Guelph man charged with assault after allegedly spitting on another man

Guelph police say a 21-year-old man is facing an assault charge after he allegedly spat on someone during an argument on Monday afternoon.

According to police, a heated exchange broke out in an east-end store between two men, and it reportedly ended with one man spitting on the other.

They then went their separate ways and left the store, according to police.

Police said officers were later able to track down a suspect at his home, and he was arrested.

A Guelph man has been charged with assault. He was not identified by Guelph police and will make a court appearance on Sept. 24.

