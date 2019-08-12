Crime
August 12, 2019 10:53 am

Guelph police asking for assistance in identifying shooting suspect

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police have released a composite image of a suspect wanted in connection a motel shooting in July.

Guelph police / Supplied
Guelph police have released a composite image and surveillance photos in hopes of identifying a man wanted in connection to a motel shooting last month.

A 16-year-old girl was shot at the Super 8 at Woodlawn Road and Silvercreek Parkway at around 10 p.m. on July 13.

The teenager was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police have not released many details into their investigation but said it was targeted shooting.

Guelph police have released surveillance photos following a shooting at a motel on July 13.

Guelph police / Supplied

On Monday, police released a composite image of a suspect along with two surveillance photos from the evening the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Cam McKeen at 519-824-1212 ext. 7361.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.

