Guelph police asking for assistance in identifying shooting suspect

Guelph police have released a composite image and surveillance photos in hopes of identifying a man wanted in connection to a motel shooting last month.
A 16-year-old girl was shot at the Super 8 at Woodlawn Road and Silvercreek Parkway at around 10 p.m. on July 13.
The teenager was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.
Police have not released many details into their investigation but said it was targeted shooting.
On Monday, police released a composite image of a suspect along with two surveillance photos from the evening the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Cam McKeen at 519-824-1212 ext. 7361.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.
