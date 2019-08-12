Guelph’s Speedvale Avenue closing for CN Rail repairs at Edinburgh Road

A stretch of Speedvale Avenue in Guelph will be closed at Edinburgh Road for about two days this week for much-needed track repairs.

In a post on its website, the City of Guelph said CN Rail will be conducting track maintenance starting Saturday at the bumpy crossing.

READ MORE: CN Rail to stop using horns at night after complaints by Guelph residents

The crossing has frustrated drivers for several months, and the city had said it was working with CN on a permanent solution.

This construction project appears to be the final fix.

A spokesperson with the city said crews will be removing and replacing the tracks and repaving the crossing.

Speedvale Avenue will be closed between Edinburgh and Dawson roads.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to use alternate routes over the weekend.

The sidewalks on Speedvale Avenue and Edinburgh Road will remain open during construction, but pedestrians will not be able to pass over the tracks.

READ MORE: Guelph police asking for assistance in identifying shooting suspect

Guelph Transit’s community bus will also be temporarily detoured during construction.

City services and businesses are not expected to be affected by the closure.