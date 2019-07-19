Kitchener stolen property investigation yields 10 guns, $750,000 worth of items
Waterloo Regional Police say they have recovered 10 guns and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition in an ongoing investigation which has recovered $750,000 worth of stolen items.
Police announced on May 2 that they had recovered over $300,000 worth of stolen items at a property on Plains Road in Kitchener.
That haul included nine Can-Am Spyder motorcycles, eight snowmobiles, five trailers, a Sea-Doo, a mini-bike, a boat, and a snowplow.
Police said that a majority of the items were stolen during break-ins in rural communities that occurred over a three-month period beginning in December 2018.
A 34-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, were facing a variety of charges including break and enter and possession of stolen property over $5,000.
On Friday, police announced they had also searched a storage locker at a facility on Riverbend Drive in connection with the investigation on May 30.
Police say they recovered 10 firearms (seven of which were loaded), more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, power tools, landscaping equipment, bicycles, an ATV, fishing and hunting equipment and a snow machine.
They say all of the items have since been returned to their rightful owners.
Police say the man and the woman are now facing additional charges including possession of stolen property and firearms-related offences.
