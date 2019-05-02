Police find more than $300K worth of stolen property at Kitchener property

Waterloo Regional Police say they found more than $300,000 worth of stolen items at a property in Kitchener on Thursday.

Police say they were tipped off to the fact that there might be a large number of stolen goods at a property on Plains Road in Kitchener.

Upon arrival, police say they found nine Can-Am Spyder motorcycles, eight snowmobiles, five trailers, a Sea-Doo, a mini-bike, a boat and a snow plow which were all determined to be stolen.

Police say that a majority of the items were stolen during break-ins in rural communities that occurred over a three-month period beginning in December 2018.

They say the suspects would often look for pickup trucks with keys inside. They would then use the trucks to transport trailers and recreational vehicles.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man and 36-year-old woman who are both from Kitchener. They face a variety of charges which include break and enter and possession of stolen property over $5,000.