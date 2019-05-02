Crime
May 2, 2019 12:03 pm

Police arrest youth, seize suspected drugs following search of Cambridge home

By Intern  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a youth following the search of a Cambridge home.

Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
A A

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a youth after officers searched a home on Tuesday afternoon in Cambridge.

During the search, police say they seized what is believed to be approximately $6,000 worth of drugs.

READ MORE: 6 arrested in Cambridge, suspected fentanyl seized — police

Police charged the youth with several offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The suspected drugs included Xanax, cocaine and methamphetamine, police said.

READ MORE: Cambridge’s new House of Friendship building damaged in overnight fire

The investigation is ongoing, and police are requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident call them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge
Cambridge crime
Cambridge drugs
Cambridge drugs seized
Cocaine
Drugs
drugs seized Cambridge
Methamphetamine
Waterloo Region
Waterloo Regional Police
Youth
youth arrested Cambridge

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.