Police arrest youth, seize suspected drugs following search of Cambridge home

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a youth after officers searched a home on Tuesday afternoon in Cambridge.
During the search, police say they seized what is believed to be approximately $6,000 worth of drugs.
Police charged the youth with several offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The suspected drugs included Xanax, cocaine and methamphetamine, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident call them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
