Property stolen from St. James business found in downtown drug raid
Winnipeg police seized meth, fentanyl and paraphernalia in an Aug. 24 raid on a home in the 200 block of Young Street.
Police said a number of people were taken into custody, and the investigation led to the seizure of 17 ounces of meth, a gram of fentanyl, $4,170 in cash, and scales and packaging material.
They also found property that had been reported stolen from a St. James-area business.
Matthew Kyle Merrells, 31, has been charged with two counts of possessing meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, and possessing property obtained by crime.
Merrells was detained in custody.
