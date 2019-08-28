Property stolen from St. James business found in downtown drug raid

Winnipeg police seized meth, fentanyl and paraphernalia in an Aug. 24 raid on a home in the 200 block of Young Street.

Police said a number of people were taken into custody, and the investigation led to the seizure of 17 ounces of meth, a gram of fentanyl, $4,170 in cash, and scales and packaging material.

READ MORE: St. James dumpster man busted for stolen car

They also found property that had been reported stolen from a St. James-area business.

Matthew Kyle Merrells, 31, has been charged with two counts of possessing meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, and possessing property obtained by crime.

Merrells was detained in custody.

WATCH: Thompson RCMP warn residents about pills laced with Fentanyl