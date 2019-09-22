Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 11:30 pm
Updated: September 22, 2019 11:31 pm

Canada election: Don Valley West

By Staff Global News
Map of the Don Valley West riding.

A A

The riding of Don Valley West is currently represented by Liberal MP Rob Oliphant, a veteran parliamentarian who was re-elected in the 2015 election after being voted out for a term in the 2011 election. The riding was held by former single-term Conservative MP John Carmichael between 2011 and 2015. In 2015, Oliphant defeated Carmichael by more than 8,200 votes (a 16.2 percentage difference).

Candidates

Liberal: Rob Oliphant (Incumbent)
Conservative: Yvonne Robertson
Green: Amanda Kistindey
NDP: Laurel MacDowell
PPC: Ian Prittie

The riding is located in central Toronto and its rough boundaries are Mount Pleasant Road and Yonge Street on the west, Highway 401 on the north, Leslie Street, the western branch of the Don River and part of Don Mills Road on the east, and the Don River and part of the Beltline Trail on the south.

