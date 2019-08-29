Regina Police ask for help after dog allegedly dies from rabbit poison

The Regina Police Service has put out a call for public help into an investigation of an alleged dog poisoning.

They say they first heard reports on social media that described a dog dying after ingesting rabbit poison in Wascana View Park.

Police say they then spoke to the owner of a dog that became sick on July 18th, and then died on July 20th. They say the dog’s owner told them a vet confirmed the presence of rabbit poison in the dog.

Police say they don’t know exactly what substance was consumed or how it entered the dog’s system.They also say they haven’t confirmed exactly when or where the dog came into contact with the poison.

“We don’t know if this was an accidental event or a deliberate action by someone,” said Regina Police Service spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich. “Either way, if anyone has any information that could help us with that we’d sure like to hear from them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.