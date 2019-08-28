Man facing charges following alleged violent attack in Regina

A Regina man is facing several firearm charges after a violent incident on Sunday.

Regina police were called to the 3500 block of Saskatchewan Drive for a report of a sick or injured person.

Officers found a 27-year-old man who had sustained “several lacerations and blunt force injuries,” police said in a release.

He was transported to hospital by paramedics. There is no word on his current condition.

Police said the investigation led officers to a residence in the 1900 block of Athol Street. While officers created a safety perimeter, they said they saw a man at the back of the home.

Officers arrested the man after further investigation and found he was wanted on several outstanding warrants in Regina and the surrounding area.

A firearm was also found and seized.

Nicholas Sean Pelletier is facing nine charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, and three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to probation.

He made his first court appearance on Monday afternoon.

