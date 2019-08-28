Crime
August 28, 2019 1:16 pm

Man facing charges following alleged violent attack in Regina

By Online Producer  Global News

A Regina district man is facing several charges after another man was sent to hospital with severe injuries on Sunday.

Taryn Snell / Global News
A A

A Regina man is facing several firearm charges after a violent incident on Sunday.

Regina police were called to the 3500 block of Saskatchewan Drive for a report of a sick or injured person.

Officers found a 27-year-old man who had sustained “several lacerations and blunt force injuries,” police said in a release.

Story continues below

He was transported to hospital by paramedics. There is no word on his current condition.

READ MORE: Regina police search for man who allegedly shot at 2 pedestrians

Police said the investigation led officers to a residence in the 1900 block of Athol Street. While officers created a safety perimeter, they said they saw a man at the back of the home.

Officers arrested the man after further investigation and found he was wanted on several outstanding warrants in Regina and the surrounding area.

A firearm was also found and seized.

READ MORE: RCMP-involved shooting leaves man armed with knife dead on Fishing Lake First Nation

Nicholas Sean Pelletier is facing nine charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, and three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to probation.

He made his first court appearance on Monday afternoon.

WATCH (August 2019): Canadian youth tackling crime issues with support of RCMP allies

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aggravated Assault
Athol Street
Firearm Charges
Firearms
Probation
Regina Crime
Regina Police
Saskatchewan Drive
Warrant

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.