Man facing charges following alleged violent attack in Regina
A Regina man is facing several firearm charges after a violent incident on Sunday.
Regina police were called to the 3500 block of Saskatchewan Drive for a report of a sick or injured person.
Officers found a 27-year-old man who had sustained “several lacerations and blunt force injuries,” police said in a release.
He was transported to hospital by paramedics. There is no word on his current condition.
Police said the investigation led officers to a residence in the 1900 block of Athol Street. While officers created a safety perimeter, they said they saw a man at the back of the home.
Officers arrested the man after further investigation and found he was wanted on several outstanding warrants in Regina and the surrounding area.
A firearm was also found and seized.
Nicholas Sean Pelletier is facing nine charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, and three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to probation.
He made his first court appearance on Monday afternoon.
