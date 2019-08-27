Regina police search for man who allegedly shot at 2 pedestrians

The Regina Police Service say they are searching for a man who allegedly shot at two pedestrians on Monday evening.

Police say the incident took place in the area of 1000 block of Robinson Street shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The suspect was reportedly driving a mountain bike when he exchanged words with two people walking.

Police said he got off his bike and fired a gun in their direction.

The pedestrians fled southbound while the suspect rode off on his bike northbound, according to police.

Police say no one was injured.

The suspect is described as being in his early 20’s, wearing black shoes, black shorts, a black T-shirt with an Adidas logo and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.