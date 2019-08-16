Canada-wide warrant out for Regina man in relation to nightclub shooting

One man has been arrested and a Canada-wide warrant is out for another man charged with attempted murder in relation to a Regina nightclub shooting incident on July 21.

Regina police say they attended the business in the 2100 block of Broad Street at 1:23 a.m. that night after a report of a possible shooting.

Upon their arrival, the victim and suspects are believed to have run away.

Shortly after, a call for service was entered to the hospital for a 25-year-old man who had sustained gunshot wounds. Police said after investigation, they determined this was the victim who’d run from the nightclub.

Police say there was an altercation outside of the nightclub involving at least four people, which ended in shots fired.

Twenty-year-old Givonn Bowen-Wright of Toronto is charged with assault and appeared in court Aug. 8.

There is a warrant out for Kamalladin Nur, 27, of Regina, who is charged with attempted murder and using a firearm.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Nur is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.