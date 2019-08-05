4 injured, 1 critically, after shooting at north-end Toronto nightclub

Officials say a person is in life-threatening condition and three others have been injured after a shooting at a nightclub in Toronto‘s north end early Monday.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to District 45 on Finch Avenue West, just east of Keele Street, after 2 a.m.

“We received several phone calls from patrons inside [the nightclub] for the sound of gunshots,” Duty Insp. Stacy Davis told reporters Monday morning.

“We have located a scene at the back of the club. There are shell casings that have been located. We’re appealing to the public and witnesses inside the club to come forward to police with any information.”

Toronto Paramedics said three people were taken to hospital with injuries and a fourth person made their own way to hospital.

Davis said there are reports of an altercation inside the club, but officers haven’t released suspect information.

“The patrons were filing out of the club. There were lots of people in distress — emotionally in distress. The officers were quickly able … to determine the fact that the suspects had fled,” she said.

Chief Mark Saunders is expected to speak about the shooting, as well as other shooting incidents over the long weekend, during a news conference at Toronto police headquarters Monday afternoon.

Saunders’ news conference comes a day after a man was shot and seriously injured at a Bridle Path home. Also, shots were fired outside of a Liberty Village nightclub but there were no reports of anyone with gunshot wounds.

