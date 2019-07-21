Regina police investigate several weekend shootings

Regina police are investigating several shootings over the weekend in or near the North Central neighbourhood.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Rae Street at 6 p.m. Saturday after a report of a gunshot. They say they cordoned off an area near a residence until they could determine no one was injured.

A man, who’s name is not released, is being sought in relation to this incident, according to police, and there were no injuries reported. The victim was known to the suspect.

Police say later that night they were called to a residence in the 700 block of Garnet Street. A gun was reportedly shot out of a silver-coloured vehicle at a home.

There were people in the house but no injuries were reported.

Early Sunday morning, at about 1:20 a.m., police received a report of a man who had been shot outside of a business in the 2100 block of Broad Street. A man was injured and is being treated in hospital for life-threatening injuries. The suspect has not been identified or located, according to police.

Another shooting was reported at about 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Garnet Street. Police say two homes on Garnet Street did have gunshot damage and are seperate from the previously mentioned shooting on Garnet Street. These two homes are believed to have been empty at the time of the incident, and no injuries are reported.

Anyone who may have information that could assist with these investigations is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).