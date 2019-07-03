Regina man arrested following string of May shootings

A 26-year-old Regina man is facing fives charges of attempted murder following a string of shootings that took place on May 21.

According to police, the night began with a call of a robbery around 10:40 p.m. in the area of 14th Avenue and Reynolds Street. The victim said he was walking when a vehicle pulled up beside him, pointed a firearm at him and demanded personal property.

Then at 10:51 p.m., police were called to the hospital for the report of a 29-year-old man who had been shot. Police determined the shooting took place in the 1900 block of Montreal Street.

The Regina Police Service Communications Centre was called by a person who reported a firearm being discharged from a grey truck at 7th Ave and Retallack St. The alleged shooting took place around 10:53 p.m. There are no known injuries associated with this incident.

At 11:06 p.m., police were then called to the area of 2nd Ave and Garnet St. There, a 38-year-old man was shot and suffered non-life threatening wounds.

Two minutes later, police were called to 3rd Ave and Athol Street where a 41-year-old man had also been shot. His injuries were deemed serious, but not life threatening.

On May 24, police received a report that another encounter with the alleged shooter took place on May 21. Around 11 p.m., in the area of Broad Street and 5th Avenue North, a person in a grey Ford F-150 pointed what appeared to be a firearm at a person walking on the street. Police say the firearm was not discharged.

The investigation led to the arrest and charge of Donnelly Edward, Nanaquatung, 26 of Regina. He is charged with five counts of attempted murder using a firearm, three counts of pointing a firearm, three counts of disguise with intent, assault with a weapon, and armed robbery with a firearm.

He made his first appearance in provincial court Wednesday morning.