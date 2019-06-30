Regina police investigate Sunday morning shooting in city’s east end
The Regina Police Service is investigating after a man was shot in the east end Sunday morning.
Police say the incident happened in the 300 block of Froom Crescent at about 1:30 a.m.
The man received medical attention and was transported to hospital, police say.
Police have not released his condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
