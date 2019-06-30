Crime
June 30, 2019 6:29 pm

Regina police investigate Sunday morning shooting in city’s east end

By Online Producer  Global News

Regina police were called to the area of the 300 block of Froom Crescent Sunday morning after a man had been shot.

Taryn Snell / Global News
The Regina Police Service is investigating after a man was shot in the east end Sunday morning.

Police say the incident happened in the 300 block of Froom Crescent at about 1:30 a.m.

The man received medical attention and was transported to hospital, police say.

Police have not released his condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

