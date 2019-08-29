OPP searching for missing 66-year-old Severn man
Orillia OPP say they’re searching for a missing 66-year-old man from Severn, Ont.
According to officers, Charles Root was last seen leaving a residence on Reinbird Street in Coldwater, Ont.
He’s known to frequent the Barrie and Midland areas, say police.
Root is described as six feet tall, 170 pounds, with short grey hair, blue track pants and a dark T-shirt, police say.
Officers encourage anyone with information to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
