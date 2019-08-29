OPP searching for missing 66-year-old Severn man

Orillia OPP say they’re searching for a missing 66-year-old man from Severn, Ont.

According to officers, Charles Root was last seen leaving a residence on Reinbird Street in Coldwater, Ont.

He’s known to frequent the Barrie and Midland areas, say police.

READ MORE: Barrie police searching for 2 suspects after reported break-in at local business

Root is described as six feet tall, 170 pounds, with short grey hair, blue track pants and a dark T-shirt, police say.

Officers encourage anyone with information to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Search continues for boater missing on Stoney Lake