Barrie police searching for 2 suspects after reported break-in at local business

Barrie police are looking to identify two male suspects in an extended silver Ford Econoline after a reported break-in at a business on Aug. 9.

According to officers, at about 2:30 a.m., an extended silver Ford Econoline with tinted windows pulled into a plaza’s parking lot at Little Avenue and Bayview Drive.

The van backed up next to the building, police say, and its windows were then smashed by the two suspects.

Police say the suspects were inside the building for less than three minutes and stole about 100 cellphones, five concrete saws and one welder.

The first suspect, who was the driver of the vehicle, is described to be wearing a grey hoodie with a white symbol on the front, blue jeans, a black mask, black and white shoes, and white gloves, officers say.

The second suspect is described to be wearing a black jacket with grey lining, royal blue pants, a black mask, red and yellow shoes, and white gloves, officers add.

According to police, the suspect vehicle is a van that’s “distinct” in size, has unique hub caps and a creased dent to the right rear door area.

