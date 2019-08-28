17-year-old charged with impaired driving after early morning crash: Barrie police

A 17-year-old has been charged with impaired driving after a crash that ended with a truck hitting a garage in Barrie’s southeast end during the early morning hours of Wednesday, police say.

Officers received a call at about 1 a.m., and after investigating, they discovered that a truck travelling on Dock Road had hit a Bell phone box and a parked car.

According to police, the parked car was propelled into a nearby garage, and the truck continued to a neighbour’s garage, where it came to a stop.

The 17-year-old Barrie driver was not injured, police say, but faces impaired driving charges.

