Winnipeg Blue Bombers release receiver Chris Matthews

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released receiver Chris Matthews.

The team announced the move Wednesday.

Chris Matthews is a beast. Pretty hard for any receiver to flourish in this offence. This one might come back to haunt them — Doug Brown (@DougBrown97) August 28, 2019

Matthews, from Long Beach, Calif., was signed by the Bombers to a three-year contract in May.

The 29-year-old had a previous stint with the team in 2012 and 2013.

Matthews has battled injuries this season and was notably involved in a July stabbing at a downtown restaurant.

So Chris Matthews finishes with 12 rec for 180 yds and a TD in 6 games. Kenny Lawler, who basically stole the job, has 16 rec for 263 yds and a TD in 8 games. Cap space for new backup QB? #Bombers — Christian Aumell (@CJOBchristian) August 28, 2019

