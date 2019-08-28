Winnipeg Blue Bombers release receiver Chris Matthews
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released receiver Chris Matthews.
The team announced the move Wednesday.
Matthews, from Long Beach, Calif., was signed by the Bombers to a three-year contract in May.
The 29-year-old had a previous stint with the team in 2012 and 2013.
Matthews has battled injuries this season and was notably involved in a July stabbing at a downtown restaurant.
