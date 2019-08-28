Sports
August 28, 2019 10:10 am
Updated: August 28, 2019 10:21 am

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release receiver Chris Matthews

By Online Journalist  Global News

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Chris Matthews (13) celebrates a 53-yard catch against the BC Lions during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, August 15, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A A

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released receiver Chris Matthews.

The team announced the move Wednesday.

Matthews, from Long Beach, Calif., was signed by the Bombers to a three-year contract in May.

The 29-year-old had a previous stint with the team in 2012 and 2013.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Chris Matthews stabbed at downtown restaurant

Matthews has battled injuries this season and was notably involved in a July stabbing at a downtown restaurant.

WATCH: Blue Bombers Chris Matthews Interview

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bombers
CFL
Chris Matthews
Football
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Winnipeg Sports

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.