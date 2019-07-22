Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Chris Matthews stabbed at downtown restaurant
Global News has learned that Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Chris Matthews was stabbed at a downtown restaurant over the weekend.
Matthews, 29, was at La Roca on Smith Street when the incident happened Saturday night. Matthews was taken to hospital and has since been released.
Global News has reached out to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and La Roca for comment.
An injury kept Matthews out of three games so far this season. He was on the practice field at IG Field Monday.
Matthews has been placed on the one-game injured list. When an athlete is on an injured list, he is not obligated to talk to media.
