Cherry Street bridge to be lowered for structural inspections: City of Toronto

The City of Toronto issued a release Wednesday that the Cherry Street bridge, which has been in an upright position for weeks, will be lowered and locked into place for engineers to begin structural inspections.

The City said is will lower the bridge over the Keating Channel in a horizontal position at noon on Wednesday.

Engineers will commence structural inspections to “ensure it is safe and passable before access can be re-instated for motorists, cyclists and pedestrian” the statement read.

The City said it is a complex process that involves a crane and winch system, and is expected to take several hours. There could also be delays if winds pick up while the bridge is being lowered.

READ MORE: Frustration mounting over malfunctioning Cherry Street lift bridge

The Cherry Street lift bridge at Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street has been locked in an upright, or “lift,” position since the beginning of August when it malfunctioned, the TTC said.

Access in and out of the lower Port Lands has been limited to Leslie Street.

People in the area have been frustrated over the closure, with many taking to social media to voice their concerns.

“Boooo! Three weeks since the Cherry Street bridge got stuck and it’s still not fixed?” said one tweet.

The structural inspections will take a few days and the City said it is aiming to re-instate the bridge access within a week.

The City of Toronto is asking motorists who want access to and from the Port Lands to continue to use the Don Roadway, Carlaw Avenue or Leslie street while work is being done.

— With files from Kayla McLean.

WATCH: The Cherry Street bridge has been stuck in the ‘lift’ position