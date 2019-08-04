Frustration mounting over malfunctioning Cherry Street lift bridge

Frustration is mounting among residents in Toronto’s Port Lands over a lift bridge that has been out of commission for four days.

The Cherry Street lift bridge at Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street has been locked in an upright, or “lift,” position since Thursday. TTC officials confirmed that the bridge is malfunctioning in a tweet on Thursday morning.

121 Fort York – Esplanade: Detour via Lake Shore Blvd E, Don Roadway and Commissioners St due to a malfunctioning bridge. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) August 2, 2019

With the bridge’s closure, access in and out of the lower Port Lands has been limited to Leslie Street.

People have taken to social media to voice their frustration over the malfunctioning bridge, with one twitter user tweeting, “Hey guys @PortsToronto, when is the bridge coming back down? Why are we learning about this from @TO_Cycling and @blogTO? @CycleToronto #caribanaweekend”.

Hey guys at @PortsToronto, when is the bridge coming back down? Why are we learning about this from @TO_Cycling and @blogTO ? @CycleToronto #caribanaweekend https://t.co/RSWCSNUn2q — Bing de Singealtún (@bingsingleton) August 3, 2019

Eric Holmes, a spokesperson for the City for Toronto told Global News in a statement:

“City staff have been working to support Ports Toronto where possible in getting the bridge out of the up position so that it can be made available to road users again.”

Holmes said that in the meantime, signage has been placed around the bridge to help direct traffic.

No word has been provided on when the bridge will be fully operational again.