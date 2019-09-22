Canada election: Saint John-Rothesay

Voters in Saint John-Rothesay elected Liberal MP Wayne Long in the 2015 election.

Long has not been afraid to criticize the Liberal government but we’ll see if that’s enough to earn him reelection in a riding that leans Conservative but has elected members of both parties in the past.

Long will have to fend off a challenge from the man he defeated in 2015, Conservative Rodney Weston.

Candidates

Liberal: Wayne Long (Incumbent)

Conservative: Rodney Weston

NDP: TBD

Green: TBD

PPC: Adam J. C. Salesse

Global News is featuring the candidates for all parties running candidates in the upcoming 2019 general election. For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada.

Geography

This riding, formerly just Saint John, includes the port city and its major suburbs, as well as Mispec.

History

This riding has elected both Liberals and PCs/Conservatives throughout its history. Its best-known MP was former Saint John mayor Elsie Wayne, who was one of just two PC MPs left standing after the 1993 election.

Two-term Conservative MP Rodney Weston was defeated in 2015 and is now looking to retake his old seat.