Fire that caused extensive damage in Yarmouth investigated by police

Police are investigating a house fire in Yarmouth, N.S., that caused extensive damage.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to the blaze on Chebouge Road near Kelly’s Cove just after noon on Monday.

Police say they received the call from a motorist who saw smoke coming from the roof of the house.

READ MORE: No charges to be laid after crash that killed 69-year-old woman: Halifax police

Several fire departments responded to find the single-story home sustained significant damage.

The residence was unoccupied at the time, according to police. There were no injuries.

Police secured the home and shut the roadway as crews put out the fire.

READ MORE: Apartment fire in Glace Bay sends 1 to hospital, displaces 5 others

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.