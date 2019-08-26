Fire
Apartment fire in Glace Bay sends 1 to hospital, displaces 5 others

A woman has been sent to hospital after an apartment fire in Glace Bay, N.S.

The Canadian Red Cross says a woman is being treated in hospital for injuries she suffered Sunday afternoon when she jumped from the second storey window of a burning residence in Glace Bay, N.S.

There was no immediate word on her condition, but the agency says she was one of six tenants displaced by the fire which damaged three apartments in the residence on Lorway Street.

The Red Cross says volunteers from Sydney are assisting five people with emergency lodging, meals and clothing purchases.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

