Police watchdog called in after RCMP’s attempt to stop vehicle results in fatal crash

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after an RCMP officer’s attempts to stop a vehicle resulted in a fatal crash.

Police say that at 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning, RCMP were on patrol on Middle Dike Road in North Kentville when a vehicle was observed driving erratically.

READ MORE: 2 men charged with attempted murder in Waycobah, Nova Scotia

The member activated his lights and sirens, and turned around to attempt to stop the vehicle.

As the officer got closer to the erratic vehicle it accelerated through an intersection and lost control, striking a cement retaining wall.

The Mounties say the occupants of the crashed vehicle were taken to Valley Regional Hospital. The driver was later pronounced dead while the passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: Review underway to determine if New Brunswick should establish police watchdog team

The RCMP has referred the incident to Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) and they will not disclose any more details as a result.