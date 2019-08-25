2 men charged with attempted murder in Waycobah, Nova Scotia

Two men have been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following an incident in Waycobah, N.S., on Sunday.

New Brunswick RCMP say at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers received multiple 911 calls reporting a man being chased by two others on Portage Road in Waycobah.

More 911 calls were also received, reporting a hit-and-run on Highway 105.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim had been transported to Inverness Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police have since determined that the hit-and-run and the reports of a man being chased are related.

They say the victim appears to have been struck by a gold-coloured car and then attacked by the occupants with an object.

RCMP later arrested two men and a woman at a residence in Waycobah without incident. The woman has since been released without charges.

Joshua Lindsay Paul, 26, and Robert Lindsay Paul, both from Eskasoni, remain in custody and will be appearing in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Monday.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing and that the suspects and victims are known to each other. It is not considered to have been a random act.