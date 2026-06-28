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Crime

Convicted violent offender with high risk to re-offend released back into Winnipeg: police

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 28, 2026 1:11 pm
2 min read
Hank Marcel Charlette is pictured in this mugshot photo. He has been released Milner Ridge Correctional Centre with conditions that include a curfew and a ban on drinking or taking other intoxicants. View image in full screen
Hank Marcel Charlette is pictured in this mugshot photo. He has been released Milner Ridge Correctional Centre with conditions that include a curfew and a ban on drinking or taking other intoxicants. Winnipeg Police Service
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Winnipeg Police Service are alerting the public that a convicted violent offender at high risk to re-offend has been released and is expected to live in the city.

Marcel Hank Charlette, also known as Hank Marcel Caribou, Hank Charlette, Peewee and Bald Eagle, was released from Milner Ridge Correctional Centre in Manitoba on Sunday.

He has been in custody and serving sentences related to breaches of probation since Feb. 28, 2025. His custodial sentence, according to police, is expected to be followed by two years of supervised probation.

Charlette was first convicted in 1991 for the manslaughter of a two-year-old.

In the last 30 years, he has been charged multiple times with assault, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon and multiple breaches of court orders.

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Convictions on those charges happened in 1996, 2004, 2006, 2010, and 2021.

Click to play video: 'The revolving door of high-risk offenders'
The revolving door of high-risk offenders

Charlette was released just last year from Headingley Correctional Centre on Jan. 7, before being re-arrested for breaching conditions on Jan. 10.

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The 53-year-old man has completed some sexual offender treatment in the past, police said, but he remains at high risk to re-offend.

“All men, women and children are at risk,” police said in a news release.

Charlette release comes with several conditions, including a daily curfew from 9 p.m. until 9 a.m.

He is banned from possessing, owning or carrying firearms as well as prohibited weapons and ammunition. He also cannot possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, must abstain from the use of hairspray, gas, glue or any substance that would make him intoxicated, and not access or possess porn depicting violence.

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Charlette cannot attend any place, business or special event where one of the primary purposes is selling alcohol, including bars, lounges, strip clubs and liquor or wine stores.

He must inform his probation officer if he gets into any type of relationship with a woman.

If anyone has any information about Charlette, police ask them to contact the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit. Winnipeg Police, local RCMP, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers can also be contacted.

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