Convicted sex offender released into Winnipeg has lengthy rap sheet, say police

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted sex offender police consider at high risk to re-offend against children and adult women is expected to live in Winnipeg following his release Tuesday from Brandon Correctional Centre.

Marcel Hank Charlette, 47 — also known as Hank Marcel Caribou, Hank Charlette, Peewee and Bald Eagle — was serving a sentence for breaching one of his conditions.

He had been previously convicted of assault causing bodily harm in connection with an incident where a young woman was confined and attacked. Charlette was convicted of that offence in 2011 and sentenced to 10 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Charlette has a lengthy rap sheet, including aggravated assault, sexual assault, uttering threats, breaching probation orders, and manslaughter involving a young child.

He’s subject to a lifetime weapons ban and is prohibited from consuming, purchasing or possessing any drugs (other than prescribed medication) or alcohol.

Charlette is also banned from attending any place or event where the sale of alcohol is one of the primary purposes, and he must live at an approved residence with a daily curfew.

Anyone with information about Charlette is asked to contact Winnipeg Police Service at (204)986-6222, Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204)786-8477, or their local RCMP detachment.

2:03 Winnipeg sex offender remains in Dartmouth Winnipeg sex offender remains in Dartmouth