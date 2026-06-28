Man in Surrey, B.C. seriously injured after overnight shooting, suspect arrested

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Police in Surrey, B.C., say they’ve arrested a man after an overnight shooting outside a home left the victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Surrey Police Service says the shooting was reported after midnight outside a home in the 14500 block of 75 Ave.

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Police say responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle outside the home.

They say responding officers provided first aid before paramedics arrived and the victim was taken to hospital.

Surrey police say officers assigned to a unit patrolling neighbourhoods that have been hotbeds for extortion-related shootings were in the area and found the suspect and arrested him.

They say, however, that the shooting is thought to be targeted but isn’t believed to be linked to ongoing extortion threats in the city, and the man is in custody while major crimes investigators look into the shooting.