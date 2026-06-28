Wanted Ontario man arrested, charged 10 days after parents found dead

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A man accused of killing his parents in Mississauga more than a week ago has been taken into custody.

Peel Regional Police announced Sunday that 46-year-old Jordan Sangwin, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was arrested on Saturday in Etobicoke.

Laurie McCann, a spokesperson for the service, said Toronto police arrested Sangwin at approximately 5 p.m. as a result of a tip from the public.

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“Jordan was found in the area of Mimico Creek Park in a makeshift shelter,” McCann told reporters.

He was then turned over to Peel Regional Police and formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Peel Insp. Mike Mavity said in the past 10 days they’ve received more than 25 tips from both Peel Region and Toronto related to possible sightings of Sangwin.

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Police were called to a home on June 18 near Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga for reports of an assault.

Officers found a 70 and 71-year-old with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead.

It’s not believed Sangwin lived with his parents, police said.

—with files from Global News’ Rachel Morgan